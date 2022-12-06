Making the decision on which casino app to use, might be the first step towards becoming a successful gambler, and thus, it is of utmost importance to make the right choice.

The very best mobile casino applications will not only make it simple for you to participate in your games of choice, but they will also provide you with the opportunity to win real money, and big sums of it at that. In this article, we’ll be mentioning the three best casino apps one could find in the US.

1.Wild Casino

Wild Casino comes first on our list of real money casino apps as it offers the most generous bonuses and best live dealer games.

The website is regarded as one of the greatest online roulette casinos, and in addition to that, it features 210 slot games from a variety of software companies, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming. Due to the fact that Nucleus, in particular, is not as frequently utilized as other gambling software providers, Wild Casino offers a broad variety of games that are not offered anywhere else.

In addition, one could appreciate that Wild Casino has a total of eight distinct live dealer games to choose from. Blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are just a few of the games that can be played directly from your smartphone by connecting with a live dealer. The high-definition feed is worth mentioning, as well as the fact that you can conveniently communicate with the dealer using your mobile device.

The welcome bonus at Wild Casino may be valued up to $1,000 and comes in the form of a 250 per cent match on your first deposit. When you make a deposit using Bitcoin, you may make your money go further since the casino gives a reload bonus of 5per cent, which means that your winnings can increase even further. You may obtain more benefits by utilizing promotional codes for Wild Casino. The fact that this casino app’s customer service can only be reached by email is the app’s one and only drawback, in our opinion. But hey, the only thing that matters is that you can get in touch with them!

2. BC.Game

BC.Game is a renowned bitcoin casino application that has an impressive selection of games and can be accessed from any web browser. It may be used on mobile as well as desktop computers without any problems. The betting at BC.Game has been nothing short of outstanding ever since the site first opened for business in 2017.

They provide crypto gaming, particularly betting, that is trustworthy and secure on a mobile website that is modern and professional. In addition, they offer great bonuses and an excellent selection of games.

Among the various games that may be played on the BC, some of the most popular are video poker, blackjack, roulette, Keno, and online slots.

It’s interesting to note that some of BC.Game’s games are exclusive, which means that the casino was the one who invented them, and they are only available there. However, in addition to the BC.Gaming exclusives, players may also enjoy betting on games originating from a variety of game companies, such as 12 Gaming, Amatic, and Elk Studios, to mention just a few of the available options.

You are only able to make deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies, as you probably have suspected. At the moment, BC.Game is compatible with a number of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Dogecoin, Tron, and Monero. Other cryptocurrencies may also be supported in the future. By making use of any of BC.game’s promotional codes, you will be eligible to get excellent bonuses of up to 1BTC. The Bitcoin casino takes great satisfaction in how quickly transactions are processed, with both payouts and withdrawals being processed in a timely manner.

3. Bovada

In addition to the fact that it gives a substantial welcome bonus of up to $3,000, Bovada has a fascinating mobile casino website that offers gamers a wide variety of betting alternatives, such as a racebook, a sportsbook, and Poker.

The mobile casino platform offered by Bovada is simple to download, use, and browse. This simplifies the process of making bets at the tables and provides a vast selection of games, including a new addition to the slot machines called 10x Vegas, which has a high payout of $49k! There are eight different blackjack games for players to choose from, and Bovada places a strong emphasis on tournament gaming. Every day, players may compete in blackjack tournaments as well as tournaments for other games, with significant cash prizes up for grabs.

In addition to all of this, customers who pay in with Bitcoin are welcomed at Bovada. The mobile casino website provides users who pay using cryptocurrency with a large deposit bonus of $3,750 on each of the first three deposits they make using crypto. Because bonuses are subject to change so regularly, it is important to stay up to date on the latest information.