‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ soundtrack now on Spotify and Apple Music

Spotify and Apple Music are now featuring the original music of The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

The 2003 video game inspired by Grand Theft Auto includes instrumental songs such as Simpsons Hotline, Flowers By Irene, and Petty Theft Homer, but the music is only now streamable as the complete soundtrack.

Go Simpsonic With The Simpsons, Testify, and Songs in the Key of Springfield are among the other Simpsons albums that are now available on Spotify.

Using a mod, Hit & Run was transformed into the animated program Futurama in August last year. The demo was marketed as a complete conversion mod for The Simpsons: Hit & Run with the intention of recreating Hit & Run’s gameplay in the Futurama setting. The replica included original 3D models made to seem like an expansion pack for the game.

Matt Selman, the co-showrunner of The Simpsons, admitted in 2021 that he would love to see a remastered version of the Hit & Run.