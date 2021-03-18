‘The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos’ expansion now available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment announced that The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second and final story expansion for the sci-fi RPG, is now available for the PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC.

The expansion will release later this year on the Nintendo Switch. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which also includes The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon expansion for the complete narrative experience.

Venture to the skies of Eridanos and unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony! Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s hired spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, winds up dead ahead of the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka. Alongside your companions, travel across the floating islands of Eridanos and piece together clues using the Discrepancy Amplifier, a new gadget that highlights otherwise unseen hints. There’s more to this mystery than meets the eye, and it’s up to you (and your crew, if you choose) to solve the case.

“With Murder on Eridanos we set out to unveil more about the memorable cast of The Outer Worlds universe while continuing to put the player front and center in a gripping and intriguing narrative. This expansion sheds light on another infamous corporation in a nearly implausible new setting and introduces new mechanics that push how we develop the story. It is a wild ride, and we can’t wait to see the fans’ reactions,” said Obsidian Entertainment game director Megan Starks.

“Murder on Eridanos is a perfect climactic closure to this chapter in The Outer Worlds. It delivers on what made the original game great: deep player choice in a fantastic world. Players should expect another riveting and humorous story, whip-smart dialogue, and much more. This expansion is an excellent reason to revisit The Outer Worlds or dive in for the first time,” said Private Division executive vice president and head Michael Worosz.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos also raises the level cap by three, unlocking additional options for even more skill customisation. Obtain three new science weapons, one being Helen’s signature gun “The Needler,” and collect a variety of new armor sets. Explore treacherous new territory and venture to Eridanos, a collection of drifting asteroid islands chained together and being pulled through the gas giant’s upper atmosphere, which houses multiple locations to explore mystery like the Grand Colonial Hotel to Rizzo’s colorful Purpleberry Orchards.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is available now for $14.99 digitally for the PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC. Players on Xbox Game Pass will receive a 10 per cent discount to purchase Murder on Eridanos. Murder on Eridanos is also available through the expansion pass for $24.99 which will include the first expansion Peril on Gorgon. The expansion requires the base game in order to play. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is rated M for mature audience/gamers by the ESRB.