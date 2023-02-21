Last year was quite scarce of perfect and great games, not many of them came out. Many releases were postponed until 2023. Another part was originally planned for it. Let’s see what to expect in the next 12 months. And in order to enjoy your games, we advise you to download them on this proxy server, the pirate bay. Here you can easily download the game that interests you in minutes. Next, we offer you to get acquainted with the whole list of new games.

Dead Space remake

The Dead Space Remake by Motive Studios and EA will be one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The original release from 2008 is regarded to be one of the best action-based survival horror games of the PS3 and Xbox 360 eras.

The Dead Space places additional focus on location exploring. Developers have added lockable doorways as well as bins which can only be unlocked after getting advanced clearance points. Motion built a piece of tech named the Intensity Director. “Director” will spook your player through random happenings in any area, including even those that you’ve been in before.

Hogwarts Legacy

The Hogwarts Legacy is a thrilling open-world RPG that takes action set in a world first presented in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, try out Hogwarts during the 1800s. The character is a student who has the clue to a very old mystery that is threatening to rip the wizarding globe apart.

You can now seize full power and be at the heart of an adventure of your own in the wizarding realm.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Just like a Dragon: Ishin! – the full-fledged Remake of the Original Game from PS3 and PS4, with the addition of new storylines as well as a character build upon the original Yakuza heroes.

Ishin! is in no way connected to the original Yakuza – it is set in the vague Bakumatsu period, which is referred to as the last samurai year. There will be a game with similar heroes, but they are in reality quite another kind of character.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cal Castis’ history is continued in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a galactic adventure action gameplay with third-person views, produced by Respawn Entertainment in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

The storyline action single-player game takes shape about five full seasons following the event of “Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order.” While the galaxy is plunging into blackness, Cal’s despairing opposition is only gathering steam.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 features a uniquely crafted mix of terror, dark humor, and massive amounts of killer zombies, spanning an epic quest.

It is a first-person action RPG that brings gamers to a whole new playing ground – a laid-back Los Angeles (or HELL-A). Dead Island 2 is a sleek, colorful, and zombie-infested action game. Investigate iconic, blood-soaked Los Angeles. Get to know the prominent personalities. Take out innumerable foes in a minute, murderous detail.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players have shown only a brief Teaser showing a couple of Gameplay shots, a logotype, as well as a released date. No specific further information yet, but they are supposed to be closer to its release.

Diablo IV

Forget hope: The endless rivalry between Heaven and Hell continues, with the entire Sanctuary plunging toward chaos. In the vast and open worlds, adventure and devastation, battles against seemingly never-ending demon hordes, a plethora of powers to learn, nightmarish dungeons, in addition to fabulous booty waiting to be unleashed. Live out your life and battle with darkness… or yield to shadow power.

Navigate the Sanctuary: Explore the Sanctuary and battle within its expanses. Joining other adventure players, liberate beleaguered cities, travel to dungeons where evil has become a bastion, and discover the secrets of old as part of the struggle for the world’s destiny.