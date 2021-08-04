Tencent shares drop after Chinese state media branded online gaming as ‘Spiritual opium’

The shares of gaming brand Tencent shares drop including other and other prominent Chinese video-game companies after Chinese state media branded online gaming as ‘Spiritual opium’ and “electronic drugs” of games.

Tencent announced new access restrictions for children post Chinese media revealed new restrictions as per dw report Tencent would limit gaming time for children under 12 to just one hour a day and two hours a day during holidays and children will be not allowed to make in game purchases anymore.

Because of such situation nervous investors were quick to sell shares which leads Tencent, shares dropped about 10 per cent at one point, However later the losses were moderated and it ended down about 7 per cent, another gaming company NetEase has dropped nearly 9 per cent of its shares as per New York Times.



The strong headlined article has spooked the investors and they continued to reevaluate their holdings as they review the longer-term consequences of a crackdown on firms including -Jack Ma’s Ant Group, Alibaba Group, Meituan, Didi Global and so on. So far Tencent has dropped more than $110 billion or roughly 17per cent of its market value since the start of last week, when Beijing sharply amped up its campaign.