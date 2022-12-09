Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse has announced that the romance detective title, Tears of Themis, will be launching an event “Snowfallen Secrets” on 12 December. Winter has arrived in the northern hemisphere, and everything is blanketed in a layer of white. The air may be cold, but a warmer mood follows — romantic melodies flow through the air, the notes dancing and weaving to form a love song unique to a special someone. Investigation Tasks will be available for a limited time during the event period, along with other interesting gameplay such as card games. Players can participate in the event to obtain Event-Limited SR cards, Tears of Themis, card enhancement materials, and more!

The main story of Tears of Themis takes place in the fictitious city of Stellis, where players kick off their legal career as a rookie attorney, solving cases and issues by conducting investigations and debates. When the darkness hidden beneath finally unveils itself, a sinister force that threatens justice and order slowly begins to surface. The four male protagonists with distinct personalities, also known as the members of the NXX Investigation Team, provide continuous support and assistance throughout this journey. Relationships blossom with the establishment of mutual trust and close cooperation.

Check out the event trailer here:

On the opening day of the Winter Magic Festival, a post made by a user under the name of “wither” caused a great uproar on the Internet. The prophetic words of that post seemed to have come true later that night, as an accident befell the genius magician performing onstage. The performance then had to stop mid-way, just like how the post predicted. Is this merely a coincidence? Or is it a well-planned trap? Investigate with the other 4 members of NXX and discover the truths one step at the time by inspecting the sites, talking to the persons involved, and discussing the incidents online. At the end of it all, the final mystery will be unraveled. Participate to obtain the Event-Limited Badge “Surprise Performance,” the Event-Limited Namecard “Celebration – Snowfallen,” S-Chips, and other rewards.

The “House of the Draw” event will also be available at the same time. Attorneys can use the tokens earned from “Reasoning” to flip cards over and obtain the Event-Limited Marius SR “Love Berries,” Artem SR “Masquerade Passion,” Tears of Themis, card enhancement materials, and more. Additionally, log in daily to receive a limited-edition Namecard “Celebration – Stars and Snow,” Tears of Themis, Home Deco Vouchers, and various other rewards!

Tears of Themis officially launched on 29July 2021 on both Android and iOS. Game text is available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean, with dubbing available in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.