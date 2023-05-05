India’s leading game developer SuperGaming has revealed the country’s first hero shooter – Battle Stars. Out now on the App Store and Google Play, Battle Stars is a 4v4 shooter featuring 14 unique heroes at launch, intuitive controls, and a striking, colourful art style. India’s top gaming YouTuber, Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia has worked closely with SuperGaming to develop his playable hero as well as the accompanying Techno Quest and has helped shape the gameplay with valuable and insightful feedback.

Aside from being India’s first hero shooter, Battle Stars is also the first content creator-driven game from an Indian studio. It marks the evolution of SuperGaming’s player-first perspective,

involving the wider community and creators at a foundational level to make better games. You can check out the live film as well as Techno Gamerz’s own gameplay video to know more.

SuperGaming CEO and co-founder Roby John said, “There’s a massive opportunity in India for high-quality locally-developed games, and Battle Stars capitalises on this by playing to our strength of real-time multiplayer and integrating Techno Gamerz to entertain players in-game as well as being a playable hero. This allows him to showcase his personality and optimism to his fans in a unique and genuine way by being a crucial part of the game rather than just being a celebrity attached to it.”

Techno Gamerz features in Battle Stars as a playable character with his own unique weapon and iconic look. In addition to this, there’s the Techno Quest that’s available at launch. In it, the top creator himself drops personalised video messages for new missions and challenges.

Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia said, “When SuperGaming showed me how I looked in-game I was super impressed. “From subtle animations to my poses and even my mannerisms, there is a lot of care and attention to detail. Battle Stars’ Techno has the coolest parts of my attitude and personality. I hope you’ll enjoy playing as my character as much as I had fun working with SuperGaming to bring myself into the game.”

This isn’t all, if you top Battle Stars’ leaderboard you can meet Techno Gamerz in person and play Battle Stars with him and the SuperGaming team. Details of this event will be revealed.

Battle Stars also has characters and maps based on India. The first is a Mumbai-inspired map complete with famous landmarks from the City of Dreams that you can discover as you level up and win. There will be playable heroes based on Mumbai culture too like Patil, a policeman that lives to protect good and destroy evil. More playable heroes will be announced in the weeks to come.