Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based esports fan engagement startup STAN has announced that they have successfully concluded a first-of-its-kind user engagement activity in the form of an in-person Bootcamp visit arranged in collaboration with India’s leading esports team GodLike Esports for the young esports fans in India. As a part of this initiative, four fans belonging from different parts of India, named Ansh Sahu, Taufeek khan, Armaan Khan, and Shaik Mohammed Younus, were being facilitated a day-long tour to the GodLike Bootcamp in Mumbai, where these fans got to meet their esports idols, including celebrated esports players like Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral, Abhishek “ZGOD” Choudhary, Arshpreet “GiLL” Singh and Arjun “SHADOW” Mandhalkar, among others.

These four fans who had the chance to visit the GodLike Bootcamp were the ones who were previously granted early-access to the JONATHAN Limited Digital Collectible (LDC) via STAN mobile app, which included the fan perk of meeting India’s most-popular BGMI player Jonathan personally at the GodLike Bootcamp. Notably, STAN had, earlier this year, announced a long-term collaboration with GodLike Esports, as a part of which the JONATHAN LDCs were released on STAN’s platform. Besides, purchasing and owning the JONATHAN LDCs has also enabled the users to get access a wide range of other benefits such as exclusive in-app benefits, being a part of early access and discounted collectible sales on STAN, instant rewards on STAN, premier STAN Club access, STAN’s upcoming FanFests’ access, and so on.

Speaking about the activity, STAN co-founder & COO Nauman Mulla commented, “It was a proud and happy moment for us to be able to take some of the fans (whom we like to call STANs) to visit the largest gaming facility in India, the GodLike Bootcamp located in Mumbai. At STAN, our constant endeavour is to provide our users and the esports enthusiast community at large with such thrilling and sought-after fan experiences, which a fan would not otherwise get to experience very often. In the longer run, we hope to unleash more fan experiences like this one. For example, we have soon planned to take more STAN users to similar valuable destinations including a tour of S8UL Bootcamp.”

Jonathan from GodLike Esports said, “It was a fantastic experience to meet, greet and play with my superfans at the GL Bootcamp. Big ups to STAN for facilitating this visit and bringing my fans closer to me and the other creators and gamers at GodLike Esports, and I’m looking forward to more such awesome fan engagements in the times to come. STAN and GodLike are both on a journey to uplift and revolutionise esports in India, and I’m glad and proud to be a key part of this mission.”

Armaan Khan (a fan) commented, “It was an unforgettable experience to meet and play with the legendary Jonathan and other members from GodLike. It was like a dream-come-true moment as I met the creators whom I have admired for a very long time. I still cannot believe that this happened, and I’m extremely grateful to STAN for making this possible.”

This activity (Bootcamp tour) was a part of STAN’s ongoing digital giveaway event named STAN FanQuest – where they are giving away a plethora of exciting prizes worth upto INR 25 lakhs to a select group of fans, which includes Bootcamp tours, Instagram Live sessions with creators, talkshows and signed merchandise from creators, among other exciting rewards or perks.