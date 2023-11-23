Indian sports gaming platform SportsBaazi has appointed Afghanistan’s cricketer Rashid Khan as its brand ambassador.

The company believes that the decision to onboard Khan aligns perfectly with its revamped brand identity to offer new formats and innovative user experiences to redefine fans interaction with sports. The company feels that Khan – known for his cricketing skills and versatility across various roles – perfectly embodies the Baazigar spirit, driven by his passion and hunger for the game.

The company has said that the cricketer’s popularity and familiarity with audiences will spotlight SportsBaazi’s key communication theme “Live Mein Hai Vibe.” With a focus on the Watch and Play category, Khan’s dynamic presence with his year-round showcase of skills for Afghanistan’s National Cricket team and in franchise leagues like Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), resonates well with the brand’s quest for someone who is always “Live” and loves to play the game all the time. His popularity as one of the most-loved foreign cricketers in India will amplify the core message of SportsBaazi – Play Live. Win Live.

On the partnership, Khan said, “I am thrilled to represent SportsBaazi and be part of this unique opportunity to build spectator engagement gaming. The growth of skill-based games like fantasy sports in India over the last seven years is nothing short of fascinating. It’s an honour to see sports fans transition from mere spectators to decision-makers with the “Live” feature based on their knowledge and understanding of the games. I am delighted to be part of SportsBaazi, a platform that celebrates every sport in India uniquely.”

SportsBaazi CMO and co-founder Puneet Dua said, “Rashid Khan epitomises the Baazigar spirit and has made a mark in the world of cricket with his skill and dedication, aligning perfectly with our vision. Through this association, we aim for Rashid to inspire our users to see challenges as opportunities for achieving success. Rashid has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket, and we believe his representation will revolutionise the Online Fantasy Sports (OFS) industry.”

For SportsBaazi’s existing users, Khan’s popularity surged dramatically, especially after Afghanistan’s spirited performance in the World Cup ‘23. Despite falling short of the semi-finals, it was their best World Cup campaign, and Khan’s influence on the team is evident. With 72 per cent of his 8.7 million social media followers being Indians, his connection with fans, including SportsBaazi users, is undeniable.

SportsBaazi to achieve their “Watch and Play” vision, recently introduced an innovative concept where fans not only watch their favourite sports but actively participate in live skill games. This immersive experience brings fans closer to the thrill of live sports, encouraging them to test their knowledge about the sport and player dynamics.