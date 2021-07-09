Skyesports reveals ‘BGMI’ streamer showdown featuring 16 popular creators

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) has staged an explosive return to the country. With this, Skyesports’ first event for the new mobile battle royale game is here.



The Skyesports Streamer Showdown will take place from 10July to 13July. Sixteen teams led by popular content creators will be battling for victory across 16 matches (four per day) on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. The showdown will begin at 2 PM (IST) on each day.



In a first for BGMI, the event will be broadcasted in four languages: Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, keeping in line with Skyesports’ vision of focusing on the grassroots community across the country as well. All matches will be broadcasted on the official Skyesports YouTube channel from 2 PM (IST) on July 10, 11, 12 and 13.

The streamers that will be leading each team are as follows:

● Psycho

● MRZ Goku

● Vaadhiyaar

● Kaztro

● Red Parasite

● Marcos Gaming’s Manty

● Walkout’s MAXY

● Striker

● Team 1947’s Rowdy YT

● Team Bleed’s Ziia

● Team Red Owl’s Seervi

● Team Kerala’s Nevin OP

● Team Maximus’ BABA Gaming

● Team Revenant’s Maddy

● YouTech Tamil

● Telugu Gamer

“We are happy to create a platform and give an opportunity to more content creators who deserve the exposure through the Skyesports Streamer Showdown. This will be a one of a kind event and we are excited to welcome BGMI in our style,” said Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy.



