Skyesports has recently announced their intiative to bring back CS: GO esports in India with their CS:GO Division 1 event. For the same, Skyesports has put billboard advertisements for the Skyesports CS:GO Division 1 event in Bangalore and Chennai, as per Talk Esports report.

The tournament will offer budding and seasoned CS:GO players a stage where they could showcase their talent and compete in front of a large audience. The competition, in which teams from over 20 Indian cities are competing, will become a turning point for CS:GO in India.

The Skyesports CEO tweeted about the billboard initiative, urging locals to participate, and calling attention to their skills. Skyesports will ensure that the Indian CSGO esports community receives the attention it merits with plans to run this programme in more than 20 locations soon.

The first-ever Skyesports CS:GO Division will offer a platform for India’s top players to shine and hone their skills. A unique ranking system will determine which players will advance in the later stage of the elite Skyesports Leagues based on how well they perform at this point. There will be a subsequent announcement with further information about this.

The beginning of the Skyesports CS:GO Division 1 competition is a significant milestone on the path to making India a dominant power in the esports industry. Skyesports is paving the way for a successful future by giving CS:GO players a huge stage to compete on and by running billboard advertisements around the nation.

With their remarkable commitment to the Indian esports community through the organisation of tournaments, creators’ game-battles, and original content, Skyesports has engraved their phrase “Sky is the limit” in bold on the history of Indian esports. Their growth in the SEA market has maintained the Indian esports flag flying high at the international level. Skyesports made a deliberate effort to provide a diverse esports experience by releasing titles like Pokemon Unite and bringing CS:GO esports back during a period when India was short in esports titles as a result of the ban on BGMI and Free Fire.