India’s biggest esports tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) since the game’s return last month, the Tecno Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) has ended with impressive viewership numbers signifying the power of the Indian esports industry. The nail-biting 10-day tournament amassed a total viewership of 30 million across YouTube and Loco, with an impressive peak concurrent viewership (CCV) of 131,000.

Blind Esports were standout performers in the Tecno SCS. The team has been absolutely dominant in the BGMI esports scene and this tournament was no exception. Headlined by Rudra “Spower,” who was also the MVP of the tournament, the team put up a dominant performance to finish in first place, far ahead of the second-place Team Soul.

Giving a message to his fans, Blind Esports’ Spower said, “I am very happy with this team. We will continue to give our best, all five of us will. We will of course try our best to win upcoming tournaments. Even in this event, we did a lot of mistakes and despite that were able to have a lead maintained. To our fans, keep believing in Blind.”

Team Soul were another team who impressed in the Tecno SCS Finals. After placing 13th in the Group Stage, they completely turned their fortunes around in the Grand Finals with a much more consistent outing to finish in second place.

Blind Esports will pocket Rs 12,00,000 of the Rs 25,00,000 prize pool while Team Soul will get Rs 6,00,000.

Commenting on the success of the Tecno SCS, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are extremely delighted with the overwhelming response and record-breaking viewership of the Tecno Skyesports Champions Series. I would like to express my appreciation to all the participating teams, the fans, and the support from our partners, AMD, Flipkart, Zebronics, and broadcasting partner Loco, which has been instrumental in making the Tecno SCS a grand success. We at Skyesports look forward to bringing more tournaments for the BGMI community in the future.”

The Skyesports Champions Series was the first major esports tournament for the game since its return last month. The top 24 teams in the country competed for the title. Now, the top teams of the Tecno SCS will be felicitated in a grand on-ground award ceremony in Bangalore on 27 August 2023.