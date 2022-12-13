Made-in-India social game Silly Royale is now on Google Play Pass — Google’s app and games subscription service for Android devices. This makes Silly Royale one of the few made-in-India games available via the Google Play Pass.

“It’s a proud moment for us to have our game on Google Play Pass. A game has to be of an exceptional standard to make it to the service and it’s usually open to the top games, we’re glad Silly Royale is now available for a new audience to experience,” says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John.

Through Google Play Pass, value-oriented players now have a way to access everything Silly Royale has to offer. For just Rs 99 a month, Google Play Pass subscribers will be able to play Silly Royale without ads and get unlimited gems to use it to unlock exclusive character skins, pets, and rewards.

Silly Royale on Google Play Pass is in line with SuperGaming’s vision of putting India on the global gaming map and arrives as the game celebrates its latest player milestone.

“Silly Royale now has over 20 million players across the globe and we felt this would be the right time to bring it to Google Play Pass members. More so with our new shooter mode Silly Wars playable right now,” shares Silly Royale co-founder and general manager Christelle D’cruz.

Silly Wars is an online shooter mode for Silly Royale with easy controls and special power-ups with a focus on quick pick up and play sessions. It’s available right now in Silly Royale for players to enjoy in 4v4 team deathmatch.