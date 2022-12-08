Call of Duty: Mobile’s finale season of 2022 – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier to commence on 15December at 5:30am IST, the new season contains a host of space-themed operators, weapons, and content, as well as the new Ground War 2.0 mode, the new Crossroads map and some very special holiday-themed goodies including Snoop Dogg – Santa Snoop.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier gives players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Sliver – Comet Seeker and Synaptic, new weapons like the EM2 – Gilded Hammer or AGR 556 – Martian Munitions, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season!

Get this season’s new weapon, the full-auto bullpup EM2 Assault Rifle, unlocked at Tier 21.





So, get ready for the next dimension and read on for all the key highlights for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier coming to Android and iOS:

Ground War 2.0 – In the new Ground War 2.0 mode the base rules remain the same, but taking place on the new, massive Crossroads map, the addition of the War Beast Tank vehicle will change the game forever.

– In the new Ground War 2.0 mode the base rules remain the same, but taking place on the new, massive Crossroads map, the addition of the War Beast Tank vehicle will change the game forever. New Multiplayer Map – The new Crossroads map expands on Season 10’s Crossroads Strike map, delivering an epic snow-covered, large-scale environment for Ground War 2.0 ripe for navigating an ambush by NATO special forces.

– The new Crossroads map expands on Season 10’s Crossroads Strike map, delivering an epic snow-covered, large-scale environment for Ground War 2.0 ripe for navigating an ambush by NATO special forces. Slaying all the Way Themed Event – Take part in an exciting new holiday-themed event and get awarded with some special new items including a frosty weapon blueprint and an epic operator skin.

– Take part in an exciting new holiday-themed event and get awarded with some special new items including a frosty weapon blueprint and an epic operator skin. Santa Snoop – Snoop Dogg returns to Call of Duty: Mobile to celebrate the holidays in ho-ho-ho style. Unlock the Snoop Dogg – Santa Snoop operator skin, the RUS-79U – Holiday Lights weapon and more.

– Snoop Dogg returns to Call of Duty: Mobile to celebrate the holidays in ho-ho-ho style. Unlock the Snoop Dogg – Santa Snoop operator skin, the RUS-79U – Holiday Lights weapon and more. Battle Pass Vault – Do you wish you had completed the Season 2 2021: Day of Reckoning Battle Pass? Use the new Battle Pass Vault to purchase previous Battle Pass content to unlock access to content you missed out on.

Players can also expect many updates and improvements to the game in ‘Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier’ on top of new seasonal challenges, lucky draws, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season.

The ‘Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier‘ reveal trailer can be found here: