Rush Street Gaming announced the selection of Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS casino management system for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a new world-class destination in Portsmouth, Va. Set to become the state’s first permanent casino when it opens on 15January 2023, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the fifth location in Rush Street’s portfolio to launch SYNKROS. Konami’s award-winning casino management system will deliver seamless rewards, offers, communications, and more across Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s 1,448 gaming machines, 57 table games, poker room, sportsbook, restaurant offering, retail environment, entertainment venues, and more.

“Built from the ground up as a state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment complex, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is fully equipped for real-time, personalized rewards and loyalty engagement, powered through SYNKROS. It equips the property to achieve its immediate and long-term technology goals, while ensuring constant operational management across the casino,” said Rivers Casino Portsmouth general manager Roy Corby.

The brand-new entertainment destination will take advantage of SYNKROS’ comprehensive marketing suite, which Rush Street Gaming uses to deliver its popular Rush Rewards program across all Rivers Casinos. Konami’s first systems installation with Rush Street Gaming began at the debut of their first property, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in 2009. Since then, the partnership has expanded to Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, and now Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Rush Street Gaming chief executive officer Tim Drehkoff shared, “As an organization that strives to be a leader in each of its markets, Rush Street Gaming has a reliable partner and a robust ecosystem in place with Konami’s SYNKROS.Looking ahead to the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in 2023, we’re fully confident in the guest experience SYNKROS helps support on the technology front.”

Konami Gaming executive vice president and chief operating officer Tom Jingoli “Rush Street continually operates with an entrepreneurial commitment to future technology, resulting in strong expansion and leading casino development across major metropolitan markets.Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the latest in a string of successful ground-up Rush Street developments that we’re honored to support with the latest SYNKROS tools and technology.”