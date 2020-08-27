RummyBaazi raises $3 mn to strengthen its game in India

RummyBaazi has infused a total of $3 Million to expand its footprint in the country. The platform raised $2 Million through a round of seeding from Udtara Ventures after the conglomerate gained confidence in Baazi Games’ ventures post their investment of $2 Million in BalleBaazi in 2019.

”With an increase in the number of smartphone users, rising internet penetration and improved internet infrastructure have led to a huge upsurge in the Online Gaming Industry and this trend will continue to grow rapidly. We have been part of this journey for the last couple of years, with an increasing userbase backed by high player retention has reaffirmed our thesis about the sector. Hence, it was imperative to continue our partnership with one of the fastest-growing brands in the space. We have scaled up our investment in RummyBaazi.com. The team has been part of the Real Money Gaming space for over a decade now, and we believe that their knowledge and industry experience will help Baazi Group to emerge as a market leader with a unique position as a full-stack RMG platform. Excited, and looking forward to the amazing journey ahead of us!” Udtara Ventures, Chairman, Rajiv Chaurasia, explained.

Additionally, Baazi Games, has further strengthened their motives of scaling up operations as they set aside another $1 Million for their highly revered platform. Prior to this round of investment seeding, RummyBaazi.com was valued at a pre-money evaluation of $14 Million.

Speaking on the investment, Baazi Games, Founder and CEO Navkiran Singh, said, “As the country is continuously increasing their consumption of Online Gaming, it becomes essential for platforms like RummyBaazi.com to expand their product portfolio to cater to the audience needs. Our expanding userbase is testament to the efforts of RummyBaazi.com to provide its customers with the safest way to play. Given the scenario, we feel this is the perfect time to strengthen our game in the country and we’re glad that Udtara Ventures saw potential in our ideas to scale it further.”

Talking about the platform,RummyBaazi CEO Sunit Warriach , said, “Baazi Games have been able to create a loyal userbase by providing the most seamless and rewarding experience over the years through online poker and fantasy sports. In order to enhance the experience for our users, we expanded our product line by introducing RummyBaazi.com and through our hard work and constant endeavour we have been successful in making it one of the most rewarding online rummy platform in the country. It gives us immense pride for one of our existing investors to show interest and strengthens our vision of taking it to the next stage,”

The funding received will be utilized to further product enhancements and strengthen the value of trust amongst the user base through its marketing strategies.