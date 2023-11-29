Convergence by Riot Games in partnership with The Esports Club today announced its plans to host an India Closed Qualifiers into the upcoming tournament.

Joining forces with Lenovo as the Title Sponsor for its first ever international Valorant esports tournament in India, Riot Games is committed to promoting local teams in the tournament scheduled between 14 to 17 December 2023 at the Manpho Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The India Closed Qualifiers will witness Indian Valorant teams earn a chance to compete with some of the best professional Valorant teams from Riot’s International Leagues from across the Pacific, EMEA and Americas. Scheduled to begin on 30 November, the closed qualifiers will invite the top six professional Valorant teams from India to battle it out and secure a spot in the main tournament. The six teams will follow a Double Elimination format to select the home team that will join the Convergence main event. The upper bracket and lower bracket finals, as well as a grand finale of the qualifiers will be streamed on The Esports Club’s YouTube Channel, starting from 29 November. All teams have secured their invitation to the qualifiers based on their performance in the Indian domestic season in 2023.

Riot Games India & South Asia esports lead Sukamal Pegu said, “We are super excited to announce that the India Closed Qualifiers gives top local teams a great platform to showcase skills and play against some of the best professional Valorant teams in the world. The goal behind Convergence is to grow esports talent in India and the qualifiers are a testament to the hyperlocal opportunities we are creating for our Valorant community in the region.”

Lenovo India marketing director Chandrika Jain said, “Lenovo India has been championing esports as a dedicated way to reach out to gaming audiences, and with Valorant being a popular title that’s well enjoyed across India we have been engaging with the title during various online and offline events. With our portfolio of great gaming products on Legion and LOQ, we feel it’s a great way for Lenovo to be seen and experienced by relevant younger TG who we believe will be glad that we are able to bring a great esports event to India.”

The main Convergence event starting from 14 December will be broadcast live in English on Riot’s Pacific Channels and in Hindi on Riot’s South Asia channels. The Esports Club will also carry the broadcasts on their channels.

The gaming community can witness the live action of the upcoming Convergence tournament through free and paid ticket options. Details on ticketing will be revealed in the coming weeks.