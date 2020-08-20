Riot enters multi-year partnership with Cisco to improve its servers ahead of Worlds 2020

Riot Games has signed a multi-year partnership with technology conglomerate Cisco as the “official enterprise networking partner” of League of Legends esports.

Cisco will provide Riot Games’ flagship title with several upgrades, including an update to ‘The Realm,’ the private game server used for the League of Legends World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and All-Star Event.

Riot Games esports technology lead Scott Adametz , spoke on the partnership in a release: “As a sport completely reliant on technology, it is essential that League of Legends runs on a trusted and reliable network. With Cisco as a partner, we now are able to build and expand the infrastructure necessary to deliver the best esports experience possible for fans and professional players all over the world.”

As part of the partnership, Riot will deploy more than 200 new tournament game servers in regional studios, managed through Cisco’s systems.

The aim of this partnership is to bring “together the leaders in esports and networking to offer the best possible connected experience for players and millions of fans around the world,” said Cisco director of global esports marketing Brain Eaton.

Cisco will also deploy new global infrastructure and networking upgrades to allow Riot the flexibility and security needed to produce esports events around the globe.