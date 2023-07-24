Revenant Esports has become the first Indian team to qualify for the Brawl Stars Championship (BSC) 2023 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). The organisation is set to represent the country at the LCQ, which will take place as a LAN event, against the top teams of the world for a slot at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023.

Revenant Esports’ Brawl Stars roster features Hero-x, Ashmit “Sergeant Clash” Raj Singh, Prashant “Trashant” Malik, and Jerome “Response” Kuek Jiaen. The team has been dominant in the National Circuit, with back-to-back victories in the Brawl Stars Championship India Monthly Finals.

For the 2023 season, India was added as a new region to the Championship. As a part of this, Supercell announced six monthly qualifiers for the country between February and August. These qualifiers featured an open-for-all format with the top teams receiving Qualification Points for the LCQ. After an immensely successful season, which saw Revenant win four of the five Monthly Qualifiers so far, the team has built an inaccessible lead in the qualification standings.

The top four teams from the LCQ will move on to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023, where they will face the best of the world for a share of the US$750,000 prize pool and the title of world champions.

Commenting on the qualification to the international LCQ, Sergeant Clash said, “Making it to the Brawl Stars Championship 2023 LCQ is a big goal that we have managed to achieve – but our work only starts here. We have trained tirelessly to build our dominance in the Indian scene, but it’s now time for us to focus on defeating global teams. We are here to seize this opportunity and will be giving our best for a shot at the title and making all our Indian fans proud.”