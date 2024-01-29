Indian esports organisation Revenant Esports has introduced two players to its Valorant roster—Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh and Prish “Tricky” Valvani. Recently, the organisation welcomed back Kasif “Paradox” Sayyed to its lineup as well.

Skillz is an experienced Valorant player. His rise to fame came with Global Esports as he formed the core team for the organisation before their rise to the Valorant Partnership Program in the VCT Pacific. Following a brief sabbatical, Skillz made a comeback in December 2022 at the Valorant Convergence 2023 in Bengaluru, securing third to fourth-place finish.

He said, “It feels really exciting because it’s been a long time since I’ve played and with different teammates as well, so I can’t wait for the journey. My expectations are simple, like always, to win it all. Currently, with our two international imports, we are prioritising effective communication and synergy in the team so we know we have our backs inside the game. Communication is not saying what’s on your mind, it’s also about ensuring others hear what we mean.”

Tricky, on the other hand, is a rising player in the game. He played a crucial role in the Valorant Challengers 2023 Open Qualifier, ensuring Medal Esports made it to the main event.

On joining Revenant, Tricky said, “I am beyond excited to be competing at the top of Valorant esports with Revenant Esports. It’s been a long and painful journey to get here and I am only looking to improve from here with my talented teammates. With no pain, there is no growth. With no growth, there is no purpose.”

23-year-old Paradox played a crucial role in Revenant Esports’ triumph at the Esportz Premier Series in Mumbai in January 2023. He has represented India at the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 in Brazil.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the return, Paradox stated, “I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin Revenant Esports for 2024. While we had a good run in the Valorant Challengers South Asia last year, we fell short of our ultimate goal. This year, we’re back with a stronger roster, determined to conquer the region and make it to Ascension.”

Revenant recently announced addition of two international players, Severine and Dos9 to its Valorant roster. Revenant’s team is gearing up for the upcoming Valorant Challengers South Asia, scheduled to kick off next month.