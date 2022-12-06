KRAFTON’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS has announced that it will launch on the global online game platform, Epic Games Store. Players can start playing the game through Epic Games Store on 8December at 1 a.m. CET. The game will be available to pre-download on the store page before the official launch after the live server maintenance concludes.

From Early Access to becoming free-to-play, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS has always encouraged all types of players with diverse gaming backgrounds to try their hand at securing the iconic Winner Winner Chicken Dinner across PC and console platforms. Now, KRAFTON is adding another way for even more players to connect and squad up together with the addition of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS to Epic Games Store. Those who play via Epic Games Store will find services identical to what’s found on Steam. Additionally, players from both platforms can play together via crossplay.

To celebrate the launch of the game on Epic Games Store, players can obtain the PUBG Founder’s Pack that contains various in-game cosmetic items as a free DLC through the store page from 6December to 5January.

