Popular sandbox game ‘Terraria’ is making its way to Stadia on 18 March

Google announced via Twitter that Terraria game will officially release on Stadia on 18March.



“Get ready to unleash your imagination! The world will be your canvas when Terraria arrives 18 March on #Stadia,” the company said in a tweet.

Having launched in 2011, Terraria is considered as one of the best sandbox titles of all time. It’s set in a 2D world where players can build, mine, explore and discover different loot.It’s sold 30 million copies across all of its platforms as of April 2020.

In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Stadia director of games Jack Buser, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.

Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service. Google has added new games like PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle to Stadia this month for Stadia Pro members.

Last year, Terraria received its final update with “Journey’s End” which added Master Mode, new enemies and bosses like the Empress of Light and Journey Mode.