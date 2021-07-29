Popular online slot games for 2021

Online casino games have taken the online gambling industry by storm. Of all types of casino games available online, one of the most favorites is the slot machine. There are hundreds of slot games to choose from, and more are added regularly, giving slot machine lovers more options. In this article, we are going to discuss the most popular online slot games this year. These are the following:
- Goblin’s Cave – It sounds scary, but the slot version isn’t scary at all. In fact, it is more thrilling and entertaining. It looks like the goblin version of Harry Potter, but the hippy one. It features a 3-reel slot with a total of three pay lines and a bet that can go as high as €1,500. It is packed with features designed to keep you entertained, especially when you see certain symbols that could increase your chances of winning.
- Starburst – it is without a doubt that Starburst is one of the most popular games in online casinos and land-based casinos. NetEnt has done an excellent job creating Starburst inspired by candy crush, which is perfect for looking for colorful, fun, and entertaining games. Many online casinos offer free spins as a part of the welcome bonus package, and such free spins can only be used in Starburst.
- Sunrise Reels – It is not called Sunrise Reels for no reason. In this slot game, the early bird catches the win. It features a 3-reel slot and five pay lines. Once you play Sunrise Reels, you will be taken to a refreshing sunrise setting making the game all the more entertaining and vibrant.
- Mega Moolah – It is one of the most popular progressive slots with a minimum jackpot prize of €10 million. There are different variations to choose from, such as the minor, major, and mega jackpot.
- Private Eye – It is a private investigator-themed slot from one of the most prestigious gaming software developers, Microgaming. It has five reels and 243 unique ways to win. With such winning opportunities, there is a high chance for you to go home with a big win. If you love crisp sounds and high-quality graphics, Private Eye is the best slot game for you.
- Book of Ra – It is an Egyptian-themed slot game, one of the most played video slot games in land-based casinos across the globe. It isn’t surprising to know that it is gaining so much popularity in online casinos. The online version lets you win up to 5,000 times your bet.
- Immortal Romance – It is a classic slot game from Microgaming. It has been around for quite some time now but still remains to be one of the favorites. It is the game for people who are fond of alluring vampires and nocturnal settings. The atmosphere is gothic, resembling the Twilight vibe.
- Gonzo’s Quest is all about hunting for treasure, with the main character, Gonzo, travels across the globe to find the most priced treasure. Gonzo’s Quest is from NetEnt, one of the premier providers of top casino games. It features five reels, three rows, and 20 paylines, with a Return to Player ratio of 96per cent.
- Thunderstruck 2 – It is a slot game derived from the Norse Gods. What sets it apart from the rest is the godlike payouts. If you are looking for a high payout with a minimum bet, Thunderstruck 2 is the best online slot game for you. Some online casinos offer free bets you can use on Thunderstruck 2, but be mindful as not all online casinos offer such privilege. Hence, it is of utmost importance to do your research well.
