Pocket52 is geared up for a month-long celebration of poker on its platform marking its fifth anniversary. Throughout December 2023, the poker platform will offer users daily winnings and engaging activities. The brand has introduced a new player-centric product feature on its platform that allows players to dive into their performance metrics over the past five years, sharing information like the opponents busted, most won cards and rewards earned.

The celebration is underpinned by the hashtag #Panchofakind, inviting regular players and poker enthusiasts alike, to high-five their joyous Poker moments collectively. With “Ab deposit pe milega poora buy in”, players will receive a complete buy-in for their deposits throughout the month-long anniversary cheer. Complementing this milestone, the brand has released a compelling brand film featuring Indian actor and model Karan Tacker, on YouTube and the brand’s social media handles.

Various activities would be available to users on the brand’s platform.

‘Poker Heist’, active from 5 th to 9 th December, will let participants win daily rewards of up to 10,000/- with no opt-in required.

to 9 December, will let participants win daily rewards of up to 10,000/- with no opt-in required. ‘Happy Rewards’ Hours’ which will be active from 10 th to 14 th December offers a 20 per cent additional bonus on top of existing rewards in coin conversion from 5 PM to 10 PM across all royalty levels.

to 14 December offers a 20 per cent additional bonus on top of existing rewards in coin conversion from 5 PM to 10 PM across all royalty levels. ‘Tournament Triumphs’ where poker players will get surprise rewards on winning any tournament

The anniversary celebration will conclude with the Hand of the Day activity which will be active from 13th to 17th December, where simply sharing a screenshot of the hand that is declared on Pocket52 everyday could win players rewards up to 10,000/- daily. These will be credited to the player’s wallet as discount credits. Winners will be announced on Pocket52’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Commenting on the celebration, Pocket52 Director Nitesh Salvi, said “We are thrilled to commemorate this five-year milestone of Pocket52 with an expansive celebration that reflects our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our players and poker enthusiasts alike. This month-long celebration encapsulates the essence of Pocket52’s journey. As we unveil a player-centric feature enabling a retrospective look at users’ poker journey over the past five years, we want them to resonate with pride and excitement and look at how far they have evolved in the Poker space, reinforcing dedication and innovation. Our brand’s growth positions us as a leading force in the online poker realm, and I invite the poker community to join us in these joyous times.”

Over the past five years, Pocket52 has witnessed remarkable growth, distributing a staggering INR 142 Crores in tournament prize pools, and awarding an impressive INR 190 Crores in winnings. With more than 10 Crore hands played and a user base of 1.6 million registered users, Pocket52 has become a vibrant hub for poker enthusiasts, where over 150,000 players have achieved victories.