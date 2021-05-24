Pocket52 announces Poker Cash Sprint – League of Legends with prize pool over a crore

Pocket52 is running the exclusive edition of Poker Cash Sprint League of Legends (not Riot Games’ flagship game League of Legends), with a prize pool of over Rs 1 Crore+ ($145K). The series kicks off on 24 May 2021 and will run for a month until 23 June 2021.

One can opt-in for 1 Crore+ League of Legends (LoL) Cash Leaderboard for FREE and each leaderboard commences at 12 AM and runs till 11:59 PM of the same day. Players need to collect points by playing on the real-money cash game tables at Pocket52 at the end of the day, the top players on each leaderboard win cash prizes.

League of Legends is available across all three Poker variants (No-Limit Texas Hold’em, PLO4 & PLO5), divided into three leaderboards. Choose from a blend of three stakes and start building the bankrolls to stay atop the 1 Crore+ LoL Leaderboards and earn rewards in the form of real cash.

Leaderboard Name Stakes Daily GTD Pocket Coins Needed Total Positions Pocket Aces ₹100/₹200 – ₹200/₹400 ₹2 LAC GTD 2500 15 Pocket Kings ₹25/₹50 – ₹50/₹100 ₹1.2 LAC GTD 1200 20 Pocket Queens ₹5/₹10 – ₹10/₹20 ₹35,000 GTD 300 25

Pocket52 has also announced a cashback offer of up to 160 per cent+ through its leaderboard program as it aims to give its players the maximum benefits from its 1 Crore+ LoL Leaderboards Program.