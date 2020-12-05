‘Persona 5’ Strikers Western Release Trailer Leaked

Our communications have been intercepted by the Phantom Thieves.



All will be revealed December 8: https://t.co/OM8cCvLnwt pic.twitter.com/hdeYBaDDY4 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 4, 2020

Persona 5 Scramble: Phantom Strikers will launch in the West in February 2021, one year after its Japanese release, according to a trailer that publisher Atlus uploaded to YouTube but withdrawn later.

The hack-and-slash spinoff of the Japanese role-playing franchise was given 23 February 2021 as the launch date on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. Gematsu preserved a copy of the trailer before it was pulled off.

Persona 5 Strikers, as it will be titled in the West, is a crossover of the Persona canon with Dynasty Warriors. The game stars Joker, the protagonist of Persona 5 (who has crossed over to other titles since that game’s 2016 launch), and blends Dynasty Warriors’ button-mashing real-time combat with Persona’s turn-based battles. Players choose a team of three fighters to accompany Joker as they explore a storyline set six months after the events of Persona 5.

Persona 5 launched in 2016 and was followed in the West by the March 2020 launch of Persona 5 Royal, which added characters and tweaked the story to accompany them.