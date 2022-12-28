Strategic mobile RPG, Arknights, has revealed its latest side story, Lingering Echoes. Famous composer, Czerny will organize his farewell concert attracting Ebenholz and Kreide to participate. The update introduces 3 new operators, 3 new outfits, a new themed furniture set, rewards and more.



“Lingering Echoes” Event Details

The story takes place at Leithanien, which has grabbed the attention of Rhodes Island due to the recent phenomenon of infected people there healing themselves. Meanwhile, Czerny, the famous infected composer is holding a farewell concert in which Ebenholz and Kreide will experience a story of intrigue and resistance. The event “Lingering Echoes” lasts from 27December 2022 to 10January 2023 (UTC-7) and the second phase “Back Alleys” will be live from 3January 2023 (UTC-7).



During the event, the 5-star defender, Czerny is available as the bonus operator only for this limited time. Doctors can also gain the new furniture, Afterglow-Styled Music Room and other items including Headhunting Permit, Elite Materials, LMD, Battle Records and Furniture Parts from Composer’s Mailbox by clearing the event stages.



Check out the Trailer:



New Operators (Ebenholz Banner)

6-star Caster: Ebenholz

Ebenholz is a 6-star Mystic Caster who specializes in Damage Per Second. His attacks deal Arts damage to one target. When he is not attacking, Ebenholz periodically stores his attacks, up to a maximum of three, and all of the stored attacks will be released simultaneously at the next time he attacks, which means a burst of four hits! Ebenholz will show his talents especially when Doctors face strong enemies.



5-star Medic: Hibiscus the Purifier

Hibiscus the Purifier is the alternate 5-star version of Hibiscus who is an Incantation. What defines her as an Incantation Medic is that sometimes she will attack enemies instead of healing friendlies. Hibiscus has truly grown up and her skill will now improve the efficiency of her attacks.



5-star Defender: Czerny

Czerny is an Arts Protector that is redeemable in this event. His second skill lets him tank attacks easier than others and punish enemies back with powerful damage, which undoubtedly makes him a good defender worth obtaining.



New Arrivals at Outfit Store

The update also sees new outfits in Achievement Star Collection. Includes Sport For All for Flametail, Light Gun Adjuster for Aosta and Trendsetting Player for Kirara. Give them a new look!