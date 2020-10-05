Paytm First Games to provide a launchpad to homegrown developers, special focus on Indian culture and folk tales

Paytm First Games (PFG) has today announced that it will provide a launchpad to indigenous developers and design studios to promote their innovative games focused on Indian culture and folk tales. This provides an opportunity to studios for building exciting games, which will promote gamified learning on Indian heritage, mythology and sporting history.

Paytm First Games will organise a series of events and hackathons to identify young talented developers and curate games that have the potential to be successful across all user segments. The company will help them with technology solutions and mentor them to make their games more interactive, seamless and well-designed. PFG will also promote these games on its app and market them to reach to its 80 million-strong gamer base. It has created Rs. 10 crore fund for this entire initiative.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta said, “Our country has the potential to revolutionize the digital gaming arena with innovative designs, technology, and talent. We believe it’s the time to lead the digital gaming sector with Made in India games that becomes a global runaway success. Being a homegrown company we want to play our part in enabling India’s gaming ecosystem. Our goal is to support over 200 talented developers, who may not have access to resources comparable to that of big studios.”

Recently, Paytm First Games roped in global sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador.