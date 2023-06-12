At the Xbox Showcase, Payday 3’s release date and the game’s first in-depth gameplay preview were revealed. The sequel’s take on the franchise’s clown masks, some high-octane burglary action, and several of the game’s new locations were advertised as well.

The trailer displayed both new and old skills on several, multi-tiered urban maps. It roughly corresponds to the progression of a level in the video game Payday, with a shadowy person explaining the plan, the robbers donning masks in the bank lobby, and then storming the vault while waves of police try to stop them. Although Payday often has a clever component, the trailer was clearly more action-oriented.

Since the debut of the first game in the series in 2011, the Payday series has led an unusual existence. The second game, which was launched in 2013, expanded on the “you play the bank robbers” premise far more than the previous one did. Even though the game was undoubtedly well-liked when it was originally released, ongoing feature updates and a dedicated fan base have given it outstanding long-term viability. After more than a decade since the last instalment in the series, Payday 3 appears to be finished.

On 21 September, Payday 3 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass from the beginning.