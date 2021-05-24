Paradox Development Studio announces expansion ‘Crusader Kings III: Royal Court’

The life of a king isn’t all feasting and fighting. The larger the court, the more demands that are placed on the head of a ruler. Crusader Kings III: Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings III, developed Paradox Development Studio is a critically-acclaimed strategy role-playing game about the medieval world announced recently. Powerful rulers can establish the kind of court that inspires troubadours, decorating it with relics from family history and favoring subjects with the answers to their many problems.



Crusader Kings III: Royal Court includes:





Throne Room: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.



This expansion will be accompanied by a major free update that will include a new culture interface and more.