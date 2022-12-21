Orangutan Gaming has collaborated with TooYumm!, a food brand that provides an exciting range of snacks that has been known for innovating and surprising the consumers with delightful and flavorful snacks since their inception.

Through the collaboration, they have launched an Instagram campaign featuring three players of Orangutan – Jonty, Mr. Jay and Pahadi. The campaign includes three promotional videos followed by a live stream and winners will be selected at random. The two lucky winners will get a chance to play with these three athletes on the stream. Additionally, the winners will spend a day with the players at Orangutan’s boot camp ‘THE FOREST’, be on a livestream with the players and relish dinner at a 5-star restaurant.

Orangutan Gaming head of partnerships and growth Dhruv Shah said, “I mean who does not like a nice snack while gaming? Having a snack like TooYumm! allows us to promote delightful snacking in the best way possible. We know that with new age brands like RPSG GIL’s TooYumm! showing interest in the esports industry, a large number of brands that aren’t traditionally affiliated with Esports have started considering it a promising market.”

RPSG FMCG Division VP – marketing Yogesh Tewari said, “We have always believed in reaching out to our consumers in the most unique & contemporary ways possible and what could have been a better time to leverage the booming esports industry. We aim at becoming the first snacking brand that crosses the mind of any youngster who is into esports and we are confident that our partnership with Orangutan will be loved by our consumers.”