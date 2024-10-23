Atin Suri

India’s Nodwin Gaming has appointed Atin Suri as global head of experiential marketing. Suri will be responsible for leading the company’s worldwide expansion efforts in experiential marketing and continued growth while handling the company’s white-label events and activations.

With a record of delivering disruptive, immersive brand experiences across diverse markets, Nodwin believes he brings a wealth of expertise to the company. His extensive expertise in crafting bespoke and immersive on-ground experiences will be key in enhancing consumer experience and brand recall, the company feels.

Suri shared, “For me, experience is everything, and I’ve always wanted to push the envelope when it comes to the intersection of technology and immersive experiences. At Nodwin Gaming, I see endless opportunities when it comes to experiential marketing especially when the company is expanding further towards youth-focused experiences across the world.”

Before joining Nodwin, Suri founded The Experiential Hub, an agency known for crafting innovative brand events and activations. His experience in experiential marketing includes leading several campaigns. He has been the recipient of honours like the JWT HiP Club Rising Star, the CEO award from PepsiCo, and the Tech India award.

A decade ago, Suri recognised the potential of esports in India, a foresight that led to his successful collaboration with Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee. Together, they worked on Dew Arena, an Indian offline gaming championship.

Building on this partnership, they went on to bring DreamHack, a global gaming festival to India. Suri also played a pivotal role in organising major esports events with the Nodwin Gaming team in India including ESL One, PUBG Club Open, PMPL South Asia and many more.

Rathee expressed, “We are thrilled to welcome Atin to Nodwin Gaming Having worked with Atin on previous projects, we have always admired his ability to bring fresh and bold ideas to the table. His passion for tech-driven, experiential events makes him the perfect fit for our vision of creating unforgettable gaming experiences globally.”