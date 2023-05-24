Gaming and esports company Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Omen by HP, Hyundai, Philips, and Loco for Split 2 of Valorant Challengers South Asia (VCSA). Following the grand success of Split 1, which garnered a viewership of over 4.5 million, the playoff stage for Split 2 of the VCSA is set to kick off on 1 June in Delhi.

Nodwin Gaming is bolstering its collaboration with Omen by HP as the tournament’s Title partner, Hyundai as the Driven by partner, Philips as the Styling partner and Loco as its Digital Broadcast partner. The joint objective of this mega collaboration is to leverage individual brand strengths and deliver high-quality esports entertainment.

Nodwin Gaming’s partnership with Omen, a name synonymous with gaming excellence and an ever-present entity in the global esports ecosystem, aims to bring forward a technological touchup in Split 2 of the VCSA. The competing teams now have added access to state-of-the-art gear, enabling them to best utilise their gaming prowess and deliver a thrilling esports experience to the Indian esports community.

The much acclaimed Split 1 of the VCSA saw Orangutan Gaming pull off a dream run as they emerged undefeated and clinched the title after a convincing 3-0 grand final win over Gods Reign.

If Split 1 of the VCSA came as a testing ground, where professional esports athletes honed their skills and tested the opposition’s battle strategy, Split 2 is all set to be the final showdown. The VCSA Split 2 which comes with a prize pool of US $100,000 and a spot at the VCT Ascension 2023: Pacific, teams have more than enough motivation to triumph.

Lineups have undergone roster changes, and with the introduction of a new competitor as Revenant Esports to the mix, Split 2 has already displayed an enhanced competitive edge. Such has been the level of competition in Split 2, a hugely popular esports outfit. The Champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022, Velocity Gaming, has bowed out of the competition after their 2-0 defeat to Reckoning Esports.

Orangutan, Reckoning Esports, Revenant Esports, True Rippers Esports, Aster Army, and Gods Reign are all set to battle it out for a spot in the grand finals of Valorant Challengers South Asia.

The collaboration with Loco as the broadcast partner for Split 2 has so far leveraged Loco’s extensive expertise in the streaming domain and delivered an elevated audience experience. Throughout Split 2, esports fanatics now have access to exclusive segments and experienced no-delay coverage on Loco.