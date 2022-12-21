MeteoHeroes – Saving Planet Earth, which invites children of all ages to join the much-loved stars of the popular environmentally themed animated kids’ show MeteoHeroes in a fun action platform game, was recognised in the Best PlayStation Commitment Game category, for its valuable message of care and respect for the environment. The game and animated show comes from Mondo TV Studios, part of Mondo TV Group, a European producer and distributor of animated content.

Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España) recently hosted the ninth edition of the PlayStation Awards – an awards ceremony where the company shows its support for the local development scene and independent, original, quality-driven games. The special mention for Best PlayStation Commitment Game was announced by PlayStation Iberia partnerships/new business development director and communication and esports head of PR Roberto Yeste.

From 27 October the MeteoHeroes video game has been on sale as a physical version for PlayStation4 published by independent distributor Meridiem Games. A significant number of important markets have been confirmed for the launch; they include Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Croatia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The game is available in six languages: Italian, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese and German. It is also available digitally on PlayStation store for PS4 and PS5, as well as for PC via Steam.

The popular environmentally themed animated kids’ show MeteoHeroes, co-produced by Mondo TV S.p.A and the leading Italian weather forecasting centre Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), has inspired the videogame, which is a co-production between Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España), development partner Gammera Nest and Mondo TV Studios. It can also boast the support of PlayStation Talents in its area of PlayStation Alliances, the company’s programme that promotes the development of video games in Spain.

This game is a significant development for Mondo TV Studios, as part of the ongoing expansion of its animation services into new segments that will include video games. The launch of MeteoHeroes – Saving Planet Earth in digital and physical formats both builds on the company’s strength as an animation partner and is a timely move into a fast-growing market: video games are the main entertainment option for millions of people. And Spain has a leading role within this industry – as shown by the inauguration earlier this week of the Madrid in Game, an innovative and ambitious project led by Madrid City Council to promote the videogame industry and turn this city into a world centre for the sector.

Mondo TV Studios CEO Maria Bonaria Fois said, “This video game is inspired by a TV series and brand that is an ambassador of relevant values and concepts, with messages linked to ecology, respect for nature and environmental challenges. It’s also a lot of fun! We are thrilled and honoured that our work on MeteoHeroes – Saving Planet Earth has been recognised by the PlayStation Awards. A special thanks to our partners – Gammera Nest, PlayStation Talents and all the people involved that made this game possible.”

Roberto Yeste added, “Video games are a powerful tool for transmitting values, which is why we are proud to recognize the MeteoHeroes video game as the Best PlayStation Commitment Game. Knowing that more and more projects are dedicated to transmitting important values to the little ones is enormously positive.”



MeteoHeroes creator Luigi Latini said, “There is a need to educate ourselves to fight to protect and help our wonderful planet. With MeteoHeroes we can reach children and teenagers to educate them while having fun and playing. The potential of video games is enormous and has been part of the daily life of many families for decades. Thanks to this wonderful working group, and to PlayStation, the MeteoHeroes can now educate also through this beautiful video game. This award recognizes the work of Gammera Nest, Mondo TV and the strength of MeteoHeroes”.