Microsoft’s Xbox cloud is available for iPhone, iPad and Windows10 PCs

Microsoft’s Xbox cloud is now available for iPhone, iPad and expanded PC through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the tech giant revealed the details in an official blogpost by Xbox Cloud Gaming vice president and head of product Catherine Gluckstein.

The official announcement post revealed, “Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. If you’re a member or want to become a member, simply go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library.”

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. They have been upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the globe with rapid, most powerful Xbox hardware to provide faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming.

“To ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will be streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. Going forward we’ll continue to innovate and add more features to enhance your cloud gaming experience,” added the post.

Players required to have a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller or custom touch controls to play games. Users will get access to over 50 games to play and test the cloud gaming experience. The 22 countries who will able to access includes Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the US, and others will be able to access it, however, India, will not be the list. With this the tech giant to bring gaming to the three billion players around the world.