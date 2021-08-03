Microgravity announces MGL – ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ tournament

Microgravity Ventures Private Limited, a facilitator of world-class gaming hubs and esports tournaments in India announced its much anticipated Microgravity Gaming League- MGL Call of Duty: Mobile, Team Deathmatch tournament. The company is hosting this Freedom Month Special edition esports tournament on 21August and 22August 2021, in partnership with Battlefy. The format will be selection-based where registered teams will compete against each other in a single eliminator format-based tournament in 5v5 multiplayer mode. Anyone above the age of 16 years will be eligible to participate in this tournament. This year, Microgravity has announced a prize pool of Rs. 1,00,000 and gaming vouchers.

The registration for the two-day esport tournament will go live on 3August on the Microgravity site to all mobile gaming enthusiasts. This year’s MGL Call of Duty: Mobile will be carried out in three phases. The qualifier rounds will be held on 21st August, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third place and grand finale will take place on 22August. A maximum of 256 teams can take part in this tournament and will be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Talking about the tournament, Microgravity head marketing Samrat Das Gupta said, “We’re very excited to feature Activision Blizzard’s thrilling game- Call of Duty: Mobile in Microgravity Gaming League’s Freedom Month Special. This entire month will see us offer a slew of exciting offers and experiences both at our gaming hub as well as in the online gaming space. This tournament is exclusively designed to fuel the growth of and power on the mobile-first gaming ecosystem in the country. Our aim is to provide the online gaming community with support and motivation to pursue their passion, with an extra emphasis on the participation of women gamers. The pre-registration phase has already marked a great success among the gaming fraternity. We have also announced a prize pool of over Rs. 1 Lakh. We look forward to an exciting tournament and wish all the participants the best of luck.”

Microgravity has announced a prize pool of over Rs. 1,00, 000, which includes Rs. 35,000 for the winners, Rs. 25,000 for first runner-up, Rs. 15,000 for second runner-up, Rs. 5,000 for Top Fragger and Rs. 5,000 for Most Assisted Kills. The company, in continuation with the #ItsHerGame campaign launched on International Women’s Day, has also announced a special prize for women gamers taking part in the tournament. The #GamerGoddesses crown will be given to the top-ranked all-women team with a winning prize of Rs. 20,000. Additionally, five lucky viewers will get a chance to win vouchers of Rs.1,000 each for their unconditional support.