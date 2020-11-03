Major Activision Blizzard titles may be coming to mobile platforms

According to the company’s chief operating officer Daniel Alegre, every major Activision Blizzard franchise may be coming to the mobile platform.

According to the company Q3 2020 earnings report, mobile gaming was huge for Activision, due in no small part to the continued success of King’s Candy Crush Saga and Call of Duty: Mobile throughout the year. The earnings report also noted a wealth of interest in the mobile port Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, which is slated to launch in March 2021.

Android and iOS versions for all the company’s games is a logical business move given the incredible success of Call of Duty Mobile. With CoD Mobile hitting major revenue milestones and being downloaded millions of times, the on-the-go version of the FPS series has proven how viable the platform can be for video game publishers. With millions of gamers in China pre-registering to download the portable CoD game, that success will surely continue for some time.

So far, Blizzard has already announced it will be bringing Diablo to mobile devices. Diablo Immortal was announced during BlizzCon 2018 and is being developed for Android and iOS in a partnership with Chinese technology company NetEase.

“Diablo Immortal saw a hugely enthusiastic response in internal testing in the third quarter and will soon enter external regional testing,” Alegre said.

Alegre also revealed that there are currently “multiple Blizzard mobile titles under development.”

Activision isn’t the only company to see the potential of the mobile game market. After the explosive success of PUBG on smartphones, Electronic Arts and Riot Games have also announced two of their flagship titles, Apex Legends and League of Legends, for mobile devices. Riot’s League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently in open beta in select regions of the world.