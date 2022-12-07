Ubisoft announced that Lost Between Worlds, a new Far Cry 6 expansion, is now available for £17.99, or as part of the Upgrade Pass, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC and Amazon Luna.

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, Lost Between Worlds is a thrilling new chapter of Dani Rojas’ story, set in a fractured version of Yara. Players will dive into a rich action-packed gauntlet with deadly crystal enemies, a wide variety of unique gameplay challenges with bewildering supernatural obstacles, and multiple player paths. Players will test their wit, prove their skill, and overcome death itself – or be lost forever.

Following their exploration of a mysterious meteorite impact site, Dani will find themselves in a twisted space between worlds accompanied by a noncorporeal lifeform named Fai. Players will need to repair Fai’s broken spacecraft by collecting five lost shards, each increasing Dani’s overall stats for survivability and bringing them one step closer to escape.

To recover the missing shards, players will need to rely on their guerrilla skills to navigate through 15 unique and challenging trials called Rifts, where they must use the tactical Chromatic Combat system to defeat Shardfaces, humanoid and animal crystalline enemies, while finding their way to the exit portals. In each distinctive Rift, such as a shattered fortress suspended in the sky and an underwater Esperanza full of deadly traps, players will encounter different dangers and otherworldly obstacles. Players can choose how they approach each Rift and will uncover powerful weapons and tools along the way. Glints, energy fragments scattered throughout the area, allow players to revive and retry a Rift, if necessary. With multiple branching paths, platforming exploration, and intense moment-to-moment action, players will use stealth, speed, navigation, and smarts to master this twisted world. Upon mission completion, players will receive Fai’s powerful gear and will be able to take it back to Yara for an ethereal edge in the ongoing fight against the regime.

Additionally, new players now have access to a free trial of Far Cry 6, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players can explore the Isla Santuario region and begin their action-packed adventure as Dani Rojas. From joining forces with the Libertad resistance group led by Clara Garcia, to helping them clear a military blockade to get to their main base, Dani will gain their trust and be faced with an ultimatum. If players would like to continue their fight against the regime, they can purchase the game for up to 67 per cent off and keep their progression.

Players must own Far Cry 6 to play the Lost Between Worlds expansion. Ubisoft+ on Luna requires account linking and a Multi Access plan. Territorial restrictions apply.