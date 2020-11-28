‘League of Legends’ veteran Yiliang “Doublelift” Pen retires

North American League of Legends superstar and esports icon Yiliang “Doublelift” Pen announced that he is stepping away and retiring from pro play.

The 27-year-old ADC released the news in a Twitlonger, combing through the decade spent dedicated to the game and how that shaped who he is today.

“Becoming a professional League player was the method in which I came to know myself. It was my rebirth, a chance to be the person I always wanted to be. I wanted to be proud of myself and my hard work, not ashamed of my passion for gaming,” Doublelift said.

Doublelift began his career with CLG in 2011. Although he ran into some hurdles along the way, the flashy marksman quickly became one of the most talked-about players in the North American fan base.

Despite being one of the best ADC’s in North America, he is also well known for normalising trash talking in the pro scene — now an accepted and fun, good natured aspect embedded in the culture.

While he may be officially leaving the pro scene, he’s a legend in the community that has left a mark.