Lakshya Digital delivers new characters, weapons, concept arts for ‘VALKYRIE ELYSIUM’ and ‘DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE’ 

Lakshya Digital successfully collaborated with its Seattle Studios to create new characters and weapons for their fifth game ‘VALKYRIE ELYSIUM’ in the ‘VALKYRIE’ series of RPGs, published by Square Enix and developed by Soleil. The rich action-packed game has the main character named ‘VALKYRIE’, tasked by the All-Father Odin to save the world and prevent the completion of world doomsday Ragnarok.

Lakshya Digital had also collaborated with developers SUPERTRICK GAMES, Inc. and publishers GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. for the recently launched ‘DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE’, a battle-royal survival game set in ‘LET IT DIE’ universe. Lakshya Digital is proud to have helped create concept arts for various characters, environments, weapons, props and hairstyles for this game, delivering a total of almost 350 assets in a span of two and a half years.

Commenting on the collaborations, Lakshya & Governing Council Member of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) CEO Manvendra Shukul said, “We wish the developers and publishers great success for the respective projects and look forward to more such collaborations, delivering some successful projects in the future.”

Globally, Game Development or Game Engineering is one of the most prominent service lines in the Keywords business portfolio, apart from Functional QA, Localization, and Art. India is expected to become one of the world’s leading markets in the gaming industry. Growing steadily for the last five years, it is expected to treble in value and reach $3.9 billion by 2025, states the KPMG report.