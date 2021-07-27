Krafton to create a ‘Witcher’-like game



South Korean game developer Krafton behind PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile India, is working on a new game that is being compared to The Witcher franchise. Krafton announced the news during its “The Way to Meet the World” video stream.

The new game, codenamed project Windless, will be based on the The Bird That Drinks Tears series of Korean novels which, similar to The Witcher, is a high-fantasy franchise with a dedicated following in the country. The series, first released in 2003, follows the story of four tribes – humans, Rekkon, Nhaga and Tokebi.

The Bird That Drinks Tears is a new IP by Krafton similar to The Witcher franchise

The comparisons to The Witcher franchise come directly from Krafton CEO Chang-Han Kim, who added the following regarding the company’s goals of turning the new IP into a multi-media franchise.

“Let’s take The Witcher as an example,” he said. “The Witcher series is a polish fantasy novel that has been adapted into a AAA game. The game’s success led it to expand into a Netflix series. As you can see, there is a constant demand for great IPs and a fantasy world with in-depth lore.”

Krafton plans to expand the new IP into a global franchise but hasn’t revealed its plans for when we should expect the game to be released. Judging by the fact that we only saw concept art of the game and not much else, along with no mention of it on the company’s immediate roadmap, it’s safe to assume that the game is still in very early development.