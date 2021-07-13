Krafton releases first content update for ‘BGMI’ and announces TESLA partnership

KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer, has announced the introduction of Mission Ignition Mode and a partnership with the forward-thinking automotive brand, TESLA in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. This is the first content update for the game after its official launch on 2July.

The classic mode has also been updated to include a all-new weapon, the MG3, as well as a new feature to toss medical items to your squad mates in those clutch situations. The MG3, which can take up to a 6X scope and no other attachments, is a light machine gun that may be obtained by airdrops while playing classic maps apart from Karakin. Instead, the M249, which was previously airdropped, will now appear directly on the map for loot.

A multitude of features has been introduced the make the gameplay better. For the first time, gyroscope sensitivity can be changed, Third Person Perspective (TPP) camera angles can be tuned, and ammo indicators allow for more finesse in strategy. 90FPS is now supported on a host of new devices, while a graphical option lower than smooth has been added for low end devices.

Sand Bottle Exchanges have been added to the Events section as a free event. Players can complete challenges to earn Sand Bottles, which they can then swap for great prizes! Some brand-new events has been added to the mix, including Damage Missions, Movement Missions and, in keeping with the theme, all-new Mission Ignition Events.

Krafton also announced the Royale Pass Month system,RPM1 for the inaugural month, for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA in this update. Each Royale Pass Month lasts for a month, priced at a cost of 360UC, with the highest rank achievable limited to 50. Keeping in line with player feedback, the introduction of the Challenge Point System rewards players for positive behavior such as not quitting, not using friendly fire or going AFK.

The new Mission Ignition mode will have six major places on the Erangel map which will be transformed into research and energy facilities. Players will be able to enjoy a whole new method of tactically manipulating the game with the addition of combat features such as patrol robots, information collectors. The automatic Hyperline which transports players is another eye-catching feature.

With this update, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will also feature a partnership with the innovative brand, TESLA. Attracted by the technological leaps being made on Erangel, Tesla has installed their Gigafactory in four fixed locations across the map. Players can enter the Gigafactory and watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from start to finish. They can then drive away in their new car and also experience the ground-breaking autopilot feature available in all Tesla vehicles. A self-driving Tesla Semi will also spawn randomly on rural roads and automatically run along specific routes. Players can deal damage to the Semi to force its supply boxes to drop and obtain combat supplies.

Finally, the last big announcement is Clan Clash. With Clan Clash, clans can fight against each other in a fortnightly battle and get Clan Points. Care will be taken to make sure Clans have similar activity level before being pitted against each other. Each event will end with the individual and clan contributions summing up to crown a winner with fabulous rewards. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is available exclusively to play in India.