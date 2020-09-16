Khelo Fantasy signs Samir Kochhar as their brand ambassador

Khelo Fantasy Live, has appointed Samir Kochhar as their brand ambassador. Samir Kochhar will be the face of Khelo Fantasy’s advertising and other communication.

KheloFantasyLive is a fantasy sports platform focused on Cricket, Football and Kabaddi. The platform has a two-tier structure, one which engages fans to build their team based on their imagination and expertise free of cost and earn bonus rewards, while the other is monetised to truly test knowledge and skill basis of selected players and their on-field performances and earn real cash rewards. Khelo Fantasy will offer multiple prize pools at various stages of the sporting seasons.

Kochhar adds,“I’m both honored and excited to be part of Khelo Fantasy. Online fantasy sports are a futuristic business and it connects with the new generation sports fans. Today, being digital and easily accessible is important.”

“It’s a fast-changing world – and there are new ways to enjoy sports and new ways to engage fans.We are delighted to have Samir Kochhar on board – with his experience he will bring deep insights into cricket and other gaming and his appeal to the young audience is well proven,” says Capital Group director Santosh Smith.