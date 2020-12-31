Jio and Mediatek jointly to host 70-day esports tournament with prize money Rs 12,50,000

Digital company Jio and Taiwan-based electronic chipmaker Mediatek are starting a 70-day esports tournament ”Gaming Masters”. The registration for Gaming Masters tournament has already begun starting 29 December 2020. The game will be hosted by the Jio Games platform and the entire tournament will be broadcasted live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube, a joint note by Jio and MediaTek said. The esports event targets the new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India.

The first stage is duos and involves 32 daily qualifiers and qualifier finale matches. A total of twenty teams will qualify for the grand finale from duos.

This 70-day esports tournament will be conducted between 13 January and 7 March and will be broadcast live on JioTV HD Esports channel and YouTube, Jio said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The tournament is set to test gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of Rs 12,50,000,” the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company stated.

The tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames’ first online gaming event – ‘India ka Gaming Champion.’