JetSynthesys partners with WWE to launch ‘WWE Racing Showdown’ mobile game in India

JetSynthesys, has announced WWE Racing Showdown, a new mobile game in India which is now available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.

WWE Racing Showdown is a high-octane vehicular combat game combining mobile action, sports and racing, allowing players to choose from an expansive roster of WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, Undertaker, John Cena, Jinder Mahal and many more. With enhanced graphics, smooth controls and fast-paced gameplay, WWE Racing Showdown provides a highly unique and intense action racing experience to all gamers.

“Together with WWE, we are excited to unveil WWE Racing Showdown – a first of its kind vehicular combat game. At JetSynthesys we continuously aim to disrupt the mobile entertainment segment by providing the best-in-class gaming experiences for our consumers. Inspired by WWE’s live TV programming, a roster of larger-than-life Superstars, exciting race modes and deep gameplay packed with thrilling action sequences, WWE Racing Showdown will entertain WWE fans and mobile gamers alike,” said JetSynthesys vice chairman and managing director Rajan Navani.

“India is home to some of WWE’s most passionate fans and we’re thrilled to share this new, action-packed racing game through our partnership with JetSynthesys, an organization with a proven track record as a successful mobile game publisher and developer in India,” said WWE senior vice president, consumer products Sarah Cummins.

WWE Racing Showdown is available to download for free on iOS and Android and is equipped with features where players can: