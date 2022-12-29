iQOO has come on board as a presenting sponsor for Playground, the world’s first gaming entertainment show. Recognising it as the next big thing in India’s gaming ecosystem, iQOO is looking to target the Gen-Z and gaming audiences in the show’s second season. A concept of Rusk Media, Playground 2 will have Amazon miniTV as its platform partner.

According to iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, “We couldn’t be more thrilled about being associated with Playground, a gaming experience that we feel has enormous potential not just for India but also for the world. Having seen what Rusk has achieved in the gaming space, this is a journey that iQOO can’t wait to be a part of. Both iQOO and Playground are brands with a youth leaning profile and a deeper understanding of Gen Z’s vibe, so we hope this association will create great synergy between us.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rusk Media chief executive officer Mayank Yadav said, “With Playground, our mission has been to create premium esports and entertainment for Gen-Z, and deliver custom solutions for brands. We’re grateful and excited at the same time to showcase IQOO’s new range of phones in Playground 2 with creative integrations and ad solutions.”

The show is a unique championship in which teams of high-profile gamers battle it out for supremacy. It is ideally positioned to be the category owner for the Gen-Z audience in India, while also presenting a strong platform for brands to tap the Gen-Z demographic. MAAC, KFC, BBK, Dark Fantasy, Wings, and Lifelong were the partners in the previous edition of Playground. And besides iQOO, other brands like LG OLED and MAAC are also collaborating for its second edition.