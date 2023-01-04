IO interactive’s ‘Hitman 3’ game rebranded as ‘Hitman: World of Assassination’

The developer has rebranded the game Hitman 3 as Hitman: World of Assassination and the entire trilogy has been packaged into one streamlined content.

World of Assassination will replace Hitman 1 and 2 as the only contemporary Hitman game available for purchase as of 26 January, according to a blog post from the game’s creator, IO Interactive. Hitman 1 and 2 both will no longer be available in stores. A free upgrade to the new game is available to anyone who currently possesses Hitman 3. The new package is presently discounted by 65 per cent during the Steam Winter Sale if one doesn’t already possess Hitman 3 on PC.

The Hitman 1 Game of the Year Access Pass, the Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass, and the Hitman 3 basic game are all included in World of Assassination, which would otherwise cost roughly $70.

The remaining DLC, which includes the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and the Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass, may be added for a $30 World of Assassination Deluxe Pack.

“There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that,” the blog post mentioned.

Those who already possess the game will not have to pay any additional fees for the rebranded game, and those who only own a portion of the content will still be able to buy the rest separately. Despite being taken from stores, Hitman 1 and 2 may still be fully accessed and played by players who have already purchased them.