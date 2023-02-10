India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) on Spartan Poker concluded with Aditya Agarwal winning the coveted India Poker Championship title, The Crown, and the hefty prize money of Rs 57,73,000. Arsh Grover won second place and Rs 48,35,000. With a massive 48 Crore GTD, this edition saw overwhelming participation from across the poker fraternity.

IOPC had a series leaderboard of 1.5 Crore. Vinay Rajpal, finishing in first position won the prize money of Rs 30 lacs followed by Anuj Yadav and Bhanu Prakash.

The IOPC GTD of 43 Crore was crushed and Rs 48 Crore was achieved. The IOPC saw more than 5600 unique players, and 536 players won prize money in lakhs. The IOPC January 2023 saw the emergence of 103 millionaires.

Other grand events during the 18-day mega IOPC tournament were, IOPC – Rs 2.50 Crore GTD – BEAST DAY which was won by Madhav Sethi, who won prize money of Rs 46,28,000, the runner-up was Kookkiri Mithun who won Rs 27,80,000 in prize money.

The Rs 2 Crore Blaze Day 2 winner was Dhaval Muddgal who took home Rs 34,46,000 as match winnings and the runner-up is Digvijay Lamba who added Rs 21,17,000 to his bankroll.

The IOPC Super High Roller Rs 1.25 crore GTD winner was Ashish Munot, who bagged Rs 31,93,000, and the first runner up was Akshat Sharma who won Rs 22,00,000.

Rahul Singroha was the IOPC Millionaire Rs 1 crore GTD winner and Abhijeet Kumar the runner-up won Rs 16,65,000 and 15,25,000 each respectively.

Speaking on the grand success of IOPC, Spartan Poker Group CEO Amin Rozani said, “The 14th edition of IOPC has witnessed records being broken with over 87,000 entries, we couldn’t have asked for a better and spectacular way to end the season. It’s a real testament to the depth of talent that you find in the India Online Poker Championship and showcases how hard the players fight for the prestige of that title. The outstanding response that we have been receiving each year keeps us on our toes to take IOPC to another level. I would like to congratulate all the players who made IOPC special, and a big congratulations to Aditya Agarwal the deserving winner of the IOPC crown.”

Spartan Poker has been a driving force for all poker enthusiasts since 2015 with IOPC starting from just 6.5 Lacs GTD which has shot up to 43 CR GTD this year indicating a massive increase in popularity within the poker fraternity.