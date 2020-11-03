IGL announces the IGL Invitational Championship Reloaded 2.0, a ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ multiplayer tournament

After the conclusion of the inaugural season of IGL Invitational Championship, Indian Gaming League(IGL), has announced the IGL Invitational Championship Reloaded 2.0. The upcoming Call of Duty Mobile Multiplayer Tournament will be a 16-team tournament wherein the top 13 teams of India have been invited by IGL including the newly crowned regional world champions, Team Mayhem.

Along with the top 13 T1 teams, three more teams will stand a chance to get an invite for the tournament. The selection of these teams is strictly based on their performance in the upcoming Qualifiers or in the events hosted during the past month on IGL.

The second season of the Invitational Championship is scheduled to kick-off on 11 November and the final of the tournament will be hosted on 13 November 2020. The qualifier for the same is scheduled to commence on 6 November and the top two teams will be awarded a prize pool of Rs 2.5K along with an entry into one of the biggest Call of Duty Mobile Tournaments in India.

Both the tournaments will be streamed on IGL’s official YouTube Channel: IGL- Indian Gaming League. Highlights of the tournament can be viewed on IGLTV. The registration for the qualifiers has now started on IGL.