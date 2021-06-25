If you are a gamer then Windows11 is made for you: Microsoft

Microsoft’s announced the launch of new operating system Windows 11 and if you are a gamer, then Windows 11 is made for you because it is enabled with superior graphics, amazing speed, and an incredible selection of games.



According to Microsoft’s official blogpost, “Gaming has always been fundamental to what Windows is all about. Today, hundreds of millions of people around the world game on Windows and find joy and connection with loved ones and friends through play. Windows 11 unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work for you. Like: DirectX 12 Ultimate, which can enable breathtaking, immersive graphics at high frame rates; DirectStorage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds; and Auto HDR for a wider, more vivid range of colors for a truly captivating visual experience. Nothing has changed in our commitment to hardware compatibility – Windows 11 supports your favorite PC gaming accessories and peripherals. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, gamers get access to over 100 high-quality PC games with new games added all the time, and it’s still just as easy to find people to play with, no matter if they’re playing on a PC or console.”

Windows11 users can create separate Desktops for each part of their life and customize them as per their liking – exactly like owning a desktop for work, gaming or school.

Games will look better than ever because of Auto HDR, which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). “HDR allows a supported game to render a much wider range of brightness values and colors, giving an extra sense of richness and depth to the image. We introduced this tech in our Xbox Series X|S consoles and got an outstanding response from creators and players. We’re excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to Windows 11,” the post reads



Windows 11 has lot of features and it brings in more apps than ever before, Microsoft is also making all content – apps, games, shows, movies – easier to search for and discover with curated stories and collections.

Backed with a high performance NVMe SSD and the proper drivers, Windows 11 can soon load new games faster than ever because of DirectStorage, which they also pioneered as part of the Xbox Velocity Architecture featured in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. DirectStorage helps quickly load assets to the graphics card. “In addition to supporting the new hardware advances needed for DirectStorage, Windows 11 will continue to have the broadest hardware support in the world. Everything from our new Xbox Wireless Controllers to mechanical keyboards and gaming mice, to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, to surround-sound headsets, external GPUs and more. So, you’ll still be able to connect millions of gaming peripherals and accessories to game the way you want,”reads the post.

Microsoft created Xbox Game Pass for PC, a membership which will give access to a library of over 100 high-quality PC games across genres. Game Pass is built to bring the power of games to everyone. And with the Xbox app now built into Windows 11, access to Game Pass is easier than ever. The Game Pass library is incredible, and as we announced earlier this month, gamers can look forward to releases like Halo Infinite, Twelve Minutes, Age of Empires IV, and more this year.

